Residents prepare and stock-up ahead of storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy Sunday for stores as residents get ready for Marco and Laura moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Those we spoke with today shopping at Costco were mostly there to grab supplies for the storms and do some regular shopping. It was a complacent attitude though. Rhonda Heubach, a longtime Mobile resident saying, ” We are used to the rain and I’ve lived here my whole life, so I’m not doing anything special. I have my generator in case the power goes out and my deep freezer full already from COVID so I think I am prepared if it gets worse.”

“If things get worse” is what preparations are being made for. It is also the tricky part for those on the front lines of these two storms like Earl Etheridge, the Jackson County Mississippi EMA Director. Etheridge says the county and others in his line of work have done everything they can to prepare, but uncertainties lie ahead. “It’s just where is this thing going to end up and how is it going to affect us and you have to prepare for the worst.”

With these kinds of uncertainties comes the essential need for a storm plan to be in place. Joel Page a Mobile resident says he is just going to keep up with things saying, “I think with any storm you have to take a lot of precautions and hunker down and keep up with the news to see if anything changes.” Phyllis Horn, a Mississippi Gulf Coast resident said, “I’ve never known of two that have come into the gulf a the same time and so it is going to be a new experience, so we are just going to play it day by day. We kind of stay prepared especially this time of year.”

