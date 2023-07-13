CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday night residents who live outside of Citronelle city limits will be attending a public hearing at a city council meeting voicing concerns about losing police jurisdiction.

This was proposed by leaders in a council workshop meeting on June 6. But Mayor Jason Stringer said this has been in consideration for years.

“The citizens that are not incorporated into the city, they don’t pay the same level of tax so therefore they are getting the service that others are paying for,” Stringer said.

William Turner lives only 10 minutes away from city limits and has lived there for over 20 years.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense because they have been taking care of this area for a while,” Turner said.

Stringer says that the city can no longer afford to provide these services to those who live outside of the city limits.

“We take in roughly $40,000 a year in taxes from the police jurisdiction and we spend a heck of a lot more in providing services,” Stringer said.

However, this leaves residents in the police jurisdiction confused as to where their tax dollars go towards.

“You buy from the city, we’re paying taxes, so I don’t see what the hang-up is,” Turner said.

If this proposal moves forward residents in the police jurisdiction will be given the opportunity to be annexed into the city, where they would then begin to pay city taxes and will receive these services. If they choose not to join the city, responsibilities will be transferred to the Mobile County Sherrif Department.

If the responsibility is transferred, residents of Pleasant Circle Neighborhood are concerned about emergency response times.

“If Mobile is over the circle, then it would take them 30 minutes to get to us, but if Citronelle is over us it still takes them about 15 minutes,” a resident said.

WKRG reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department and the Citronelle Police Department who both did not have a comment at the time.

There have not been any decisions made just yet regarding the future of this proposal.