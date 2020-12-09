Residents in Mobile neighborhood fighting $6K HOA increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in a Mobile neighborhood aren’t happy about an increase in their HOA dues. Those dues are now rising and they want answers.

“It’s a terrible shock and we’re not going to pay it,” said Ben Preston.

Preston says he went from paying $300 a year to his homeowner’s association in 2019 to owing $6300 for the upcoming year.

“We’re on social security, so you can imagine the shock of a $6,300 bill with no explanation,” he added.

He’s not the only resident upset about the rising costs. Signs were posted by residents in the Briargrove neighborhood last weekend expressing their concerns about where the money is going.

“She is effectively holding this neighborhood hostage. You can’t buy or sell. We had neighbors that wanted to buy a piece of land and start building, but they can’t do it right now. No one will touch this neighborhood,” said Susan Calder.

The attorney representing the HOA says the steep increase to $6300 has to do with an ongoing drainage problem created by the developer. He says that responsibility has now fallen on the homeowners. The homeowners say it’s not their problem to fix.

“That is downright disgusting. It is downright disrespectful. You hit these people with $6300,” said a resident.

The HOA is offering a payment plan for those unable to make the full $6300 payment in full, but residents say their fight isn’t over.

