Residents hope to stop landfill expansion in Axis

AXIS, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a proposal on the table to expand the Axis Landfill. The change would increase the maximum daily waste volume from 1,500 cubic yards a day to 5,000 tons each day.

People living nearby who are desperately trying to stop the expansion. Phyllis Woods said, “I don’t want this within two miles from my house! Nobody does. With all the other issues, we don’t need it, it’s just not necessary. We have the Chastang Landfill, the Eight Mile Landfill, we don’t need it!”

Phyllis and her neighbor Pat Beason have lived in the area for more than 20 years. They say when a plant usually wants to make a change, the company sends out letters to people living nearby, but that did not happen this time. They told WKRG News 5 they found out about the expansion from a neighbor.

Woods said, “Had no idea, no warning, and all of a sudden we’re told we’ve got to do this because the deadline’s coming up and if we don’t do something, it’s coming in here.”

The expansion means people could use the EcoSouth Axis Landfill as far East as Walton County, Florida, and as far West as Hancock County, Mississippi. “It just seems like it’s being rushed through during the middle of a pandemic,” said Woods.

Records show EcoSouth has had problems with inspections in the past leading to environmental issues. Woods said, “Mercury is in Cole Creek. ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) is aware of this. They did a study.”

Besides environmental impacts, residents also said they’re concerned about the possibility of their property values going down and adding even more cars to Highway 43. Woods said, “One of the arguments was they said this was an industrial area. Well, at one time, yes it was industrial, but now it’s industrial/residential. There are a lot of houses up in here, there are a lot of residences up here, subdivisions.”

Time is running out for people who oppose the landfill expansion. The online form shows people only have 35 days from February third to comment which ends on March 10.

You can mail complaints to: Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463 or email complaints to: permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov