MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents of the Manchester Park and Barrington Park Apartment Complexes in Mobile said they are fed up with their management after months of garbage pileup.

“We’re human beings. We shouldn’t have to live the way we’re living,” Manchester Park resident Shedrick Montgomery said. “Nobody should have to live like this.”

The two apartment complexes are owned by Friedman Communities, a national real estate company that boasts 20,000 apartments across 165 cities on its website.

WKRG News 5 was sent to voicemail after trying to call Friedman Communities.

Montgomery said the dumpster at Manchester Park Apartments was removed months ago. Since then, the garbage piles have been growing, creating a health concern for residents.

The population of gnats, roaches and other creatures, according to Montgomery, has increased since the garbage began piling up.

“I don’t know why they don’t try to do nothing,” Montgomery said. “They don’t care.”

WKRG was sent to voicemail after one ring after calling the Manchester Park Apartment’s Leasing Office.

However, the scene was the same at Barrington Park Apartments. Piles of trash spilled out of the designated area and into the parking lot.

The City of Mobile has issued several tickets to the Barrington Park Apartments due to the property’s poor conditions. Due to several structural concerns discovered by the city inspector, the city has initiated a Public Nuisance Abatement process which would allow the city to secure the structure and address the garbage and other concerns.

“It would be much faster for the property owner to do the right thing and address these conditions immediately,” a statement from the city said.

“Just because we’re low-income apartments doesn’t mean we have to look like low-income apartments,” a resident of Barrington Park Apartment said.

While garbage remains a major problem, the resident said other basic maintenance requests go unanswered frequently.

“Would you want your family to live like this? Would you want to wake up coming out to trash everywhere? A raccoon looking at you in your face,” the resident said.

WKRG News 5 has not heard back from either the apartment complex or Friedman Communities.

“This is a top priority for municipal enforcement, and we are doing everything that can legally be done to address this situation as quickly as possible,” the city’s statement said.

The city is not responsible for garbage pickup at the two apartment complexes.