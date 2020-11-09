Residents and MCHD respond to Biden’s transition advisory board and COVID plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President-elect Joe Biden named the members of his COVID-19 transition advisory board.

Among those named to the board were distinguished public health experts. Biden making quick actions to fight the pandemic, during that briefing Monday he said, “This group will advise on detailed plans, build on a bedrock of science and keep compassion, empathy for every American at its core.”

Mobilians excited for this board and a change to a response to the pandemic, Gwendolyn Hall saying “I think he will have success, the mere fact that he is doing something to move forward to improve everything will be great.”

Another resident, Margaret Turner saying “I think he is for the people and because of his integrity and who he is and how he has responded thus far, he will do a better job.”

Before the election, the Biden/Harris campaign laid out a seven-point COVID-19 response plan. Biden bringing up man of those seven points (listed below) in his address.

Ensure all Americans have access to regular, reliable, and free testing.

Fix personal protective equipment (PPE) problems for good.

Provide clear, consistent, evidence-based guidance for how communities should navigate the pandemic – and the resources for schools, small businesses, and families to make it through.

Plan for the effective, equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines — because development isn’t enough if they aren’t effectively distributed.

Protect older Americans and others at high risk.

Rebuild and expand defenses to predict, prevent, and mitigate pandemic threats, including those coming from China.

Implement mask mandates nationwide by working with governors and mayors and by asking the American people to do what they do best: step up in a time of crisis.

The Mobile County Health Department says it is too early to tell how this response will affect us locally, but it could be positive. Dr. Scott Chavers saying, “The focus on testing and contact tracing, those are ingrained in public health. We know those work and we have had issues with keeping up with the volume of Covid and so that would certainly help us at a local level.”

