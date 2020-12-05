UPDATE: Residential fire in West Mobile

UPDATE: (12/5/20 12:27 PM) — Mobile Fire Rescue Department said there was heavy smoke and flames on arrival. Luckily there was no one inside when fire rescue arrived and no injuries were sustained.
Cause of the fire is still under investigation along with the damage estimate.
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A residential fire started in West Mobile.
It is uncertain at what started the fire at 2717 Lloyds Lane at this time. Fire rescue is currently working on putting the house fire out.
