MOBILE, COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department (CVFRD) responded to a residential fire in Calvert.

A single story wooden frame house was found by CVFRD to be engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post from the CVFRD.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, according to the post.

McIntosh volunteer Fire Department and Fairford Fire Department were also on scene.