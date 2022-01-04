Residents of off-campus student apartment complex say crime is a growing problem

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)-Escalating crimes at a local apartment complex leaving residents concerned…those residents being mostly University of South Alabama students.



The most recent crime at Campus Quarters apartments off of South University Blvd. was a shooting and robbery on Sunday night. The complex is located less than a mile from USA’s campus. The victim was grazed by a bullet when the suspect opened fire Sunday evening at the complex. Police said the victim had a wound near their hip and was treated at the scene.

With each incident, it has gotten more violent and it’s leaving those residents, mostly young students unsettled and scared to live here. Gabby Johnson says she was the first victim in this string of crimes.

She took us back to her old apartment showing us where the suspect cut through her roommate’s screen window. She says the suspect eventually gained access through their balcony window. “I’m heading towards my kitchen and someone comes out from behind the bar towards me, so startled I could barely get anything out so I barely yelled my roommate’s name and he’s reaching for his gun and pulling it out and then I put my hands on top of his gun,” Johnson said.

And since then, things have only grown more violent in the complex on November 23rd, another incident happened where three people wearing all black and ski masks entered the apartment armed with guns and demanded the victim’s personal property.



Johnson says the issue goes beyond crime in the complex, and shows the lack of responsibility from the property. She says residents have never been notified of the incidents, security gates rarely work, and security patrols only happen on the weekends. “There is no mass text to anyone who lives here saying hey be on guard. ” Johnson said, “someone got broken into, so it’s really prioritizing who lives here.” She also added the security gates rarely work, and security patrols only happen on the weekends.

She feels lucky but knows things could get worse before they get better if changes aren’t made. We reached out to campus quarters for comment, but have yet to hear back.