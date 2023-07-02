UPDATE 11:45 AM: ALEA sent this news release:

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:55 a.m. Sunday, July 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Leo A. McCall, 64, was fatally injured when the 2017 Honda Ridgeline he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and embankment, before overturning. McCall was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Theodore Dawes Road, approximately three miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a reserve deputy was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says Leo McCall died “in a single vehicle accident at approximately 4:00 am this morning. He was on his way to perform his duty as a deputy reserve.” McCall has been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 40 years.

“Leo was a dedicated servant to our Country as well as to The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Paul Burch in a news release. “I have known Leo for over 20 years, he will be greatly missed.” They said McCall was an Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. The news release does not say where the crash happened.