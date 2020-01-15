Research at Dauphin Island Sea Lab is looking at detecting Vibrio bacteria in our waterways

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Blair Morrison, a researcher at Dauphin Island Sea Lab, is looking at improving the detection of Vibrio bacteria in the Gulf Coast waterways.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with her today to find out about the effects Vibrio can have on people and how they are working to be able to detect when it is present.

Morrison explains, “Vibrio is a collection of marine bacteria that is naturally found in estuaries around the world. Here along the Gulf Coast these bacteria can pose human health concerns in the forms of wound infection or seafood born illness.”

There are a bunch of different species of Vibrio that can cause a variety of things such as Cholera and rare flesh-eating characteristics. Although these are not common, they can be life-threatening which is why it is important to learn when Vibrio is present along the Gulf Coast.

This research involves taking samples from 10 sites along the Mississippi Sound and two oyster farms to see how Vibrio interacts with oysters and plankton. Morrison is also looking at how fresh water inputs can influence the environment in which Vibrio grow best.

Once we know in what environment and conditions Vibrio grow, the long term goal of this research is to create an early warning system for Vibrio based on organisms, plants or conditions influenced by fresh water.

Check out the video for more!

