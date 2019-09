MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to the Publix on Florida Street to rescue a person trapped in a garbage truck.

A witness on the scene said it was a homeless man who was sleeping in the dumpster and got put into the truck when they picked up garbage.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the initial report came out as a person stuck in a dumpster.