Rescue crews using sonar to search for missing swimmer off the coast of Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Rescue crews are using a sonar to search for a missing swimmer off the coast of Dauphin Island.

The search for Rob Brent entered its third day Tuesday.

Ahead of the severe weather threat Tuesday afternoon, crews with Daphne Search & Rescue brought their sonar to assist the U.S. Coast Guard, Dauphin Island Police Department, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office with their ongoing search.

Brent, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, was reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening after he was last seen standing on a sandbar near Raphael Semmes Street. Rescuers believe he was swept away by a rip current.

Since he was reported missing, various agencies have come together to search for him. They’ve used ATVs, boats, helicopters, planes, and now a sonar in their search.

A sonar helps rescue crews map out how much water they’ve searched and detect anything on the sea floor.

The U.S. Coast Guard says so far, they’ve searched more than 6,000 nautical miles during their search.

Southern Miss issued a statement about the continued search for Brent on Monday evening.

Daphne Search & Rescue tells WKRG News 5 they plan to assist crews with their sonar for as long as they are needed.

Search crews spent all morning on Tuesday looking for Brent.

They say they will continue to exhaust their search efforts, weather-permitting.

This is a developing story.