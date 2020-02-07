Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — Reports of shots fired near a convenience store at the 700 block of Dunlap Circle across the street from Annie’s kitchen.
This story is developing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama lawmaker pushes for longer summers while school officials push back
- Mobile theater group serenades passengers at Pensacola International Airport
- Reports of Shots Fired near Prichard Convenience Store
- Mobile road rage murder suspect is a Marine veteran who was honorably discharged
- Mississippi family ‘afraid’ after neighbor shoots dog