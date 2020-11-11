Report: Perine to get featured role

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports Theodore’s LaMical Perine of the New York Jets “will be the featured back over the remainder of the season as the organization tries to determine if he can be a future RB1.”

Perine has been serving as a backup to veteran Frank Gore. In Monday’s loss to New England, Gore had 12 rushes while Perine had six. Both running backs caught two passes.

Perine was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. For the season Perine has rushed 47 times for 169 yards and a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 49 yards.