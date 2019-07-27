Report: Mardi Gras organizations meet with Mobile Mayor about Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several Mardi Gras organizations that use the Civic Center for balls met with Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The meeting happened the same day one of the finalists for the future site pulled its name as a contender.

There is now a list of 15 things Mardi Gras organizations want in any new facility set to replace the Civic Center, according to the Mobile Mask.

On a radio show this week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke about meeting with 18 Mardi Gras organizations on Wednesday. He said the organizations want to make sure their voices are heard. This is where the list of 15 things comes in.

The full list from the Mobile Mask reads:

“Facility Must:

1) Be suitable for white tie formal events.

2) Be downtown. Parades must be able to begin and end at the ball venue. Current location is the only place available downtown that allows for this other than the Convention Center. Therefore, the facility must be at the current location.

3) Accommodate up to 6,000 people.

4) Provide a main stage with theatrical lighting for tableau.

5) Be able to guarantee specific dates relative to Mardi Gras far into the future.

6) Provide seating for members and guests in proximity to the stage. Seating should allow for observation of the tableau while providing separation of guests from members during tableau.

7) Allow for multiple music venues throughout the facility so multiple bands can perform at any given time.

8) Be an Indoor facility that is climate controlled.

9) Provide the ability to spread crowd out throughout the venue (currently use hospitality rooms).

10) Be able to secure the venue to restrict entry and exit.

11) Provide changing rooms for officers and special guest(s) i.e. Queens, Leading Ladies, etc.

12) Area(s) for members to change into and out of costumes and allow for pre-parade parties.

13) Service to provide bartenders, setups, liquor, etc. (Currently use Savor).

14) Have similar cost and cost structure.

15) Provide adequate parking for guests.

In the event new facility is built, we request that provisions are made during the construction process that allows the current Civic Center to remain until new facility is available. Otherwise the city should help facilitate the “sharing” of the Convention Center, as it is the only other solution.”