MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of School commissioners has released an audit of financial operations at C.F. Vigor High School for Oct. 1 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. The report outlines alleged financial mismanagement that culminated in the Mobile County Public School System placing Vigor Principal Gerald Cunningham on administrative leave in March 2023 and ultimately to his resignation in August.

Over more than 200 pages, complete with copies of original documents, the audit outlines tens of thousands of dollars in financial mismanagement.

“The Local School did not comply with requirements regarding cash receipts and cash disbursements that are applicable to its financial operations,” according to the audit report. “The results of our tests disclosed instances of noncompliance which are described in the accompany schedule of audit findings.”

Among the allegations with documentation: checks issued without central office approval, many for more than $1,000; orders placed prior to central office approval, including one for more than $27,000 for state championship rings for players and coaching staff; late deposits, one for more than $1,600; and missing invoices and receipts, including one for more than $2,800.

Read the full report here: