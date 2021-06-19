Report: Cedar Point fishing pier damaged by tornado

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Damage reports indicate a tornado hit the Cedar Point fishing pier in southern Mobile County early Saturday morning.

The pier is located off Dauphin Island Parkway near the bridge to Dauphin Island.

A piece of wood launched and hit a pickup truck, the National Weather Service reported, citing a call to Mobile County 911.

WKRG News 5 spoke with people at the scene who told us everyone was okay.

A tornado warning was issued for the area around 3 a.m. as Tropical Storm Claudette formed along the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

The Cedar Point fishing pier was also damaged during last year’s hurricane season.