Report: Carnival Fantasy sold, to be scrapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to CruiseRadio.net, the Carnival Fantasy has been sold and is heading to Izmar, Turkey.

An online ship tracking website showed the Fantasy left Port Willemstad in Panama July 9 and is on its way to Izmir, Turkey. The Fantasy was at Curacao Port on July 11 unloading heavy equipment, according to a post by the Curacoa Ports Authority.

Carnival’s website shows cruises for the Fantasy available in October 2020 through January 2022. The cruise line has paused service through September 30, 2020, due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. All voyages now through that date have been canceled.

News 5 reached out to Carnival about the reports of the Fantasy being scrapped and was given the following statement:

Our parent company, Carnival Corporation, said in its quarterly earnings call last Friday that the company was going to remove 13 ships across the corporate fleet. What ships, if any, from the Carnival Cruise Line fleet that may be involved in this capacity reduction, have not been publicly identified. We aren’t in a position to confirm, deny or comment on speculation or rumor. Carnival

LATEST STORIES