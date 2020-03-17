Report: 49ers want to keep Jimmie Ward

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL told 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that the 49ers are “working on” bringing back safety Jimmie Ward.
The Mobile native officially becomes a free agent Wednesday. Agents for free agents could begin listening to offers from other teams Monday.
The 49ers signed defensive end Arik Armstead to a new deal Monday which might clear up some salary cap space. San Francisco entered the week with $13 million in cap space.
Ward is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career and is expected to receive a multi-year contract worth about seven million-dollars a year.