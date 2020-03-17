Report: 49ers want to keep Jimmie Ward

Mobile native set to become free agent Wednesday

Jimmie Ward

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward speaks during a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL told 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that the 49ers are “working on” bringing back safety Jimmie Ward.

The Mobile native officially becomes a free agent Wednesday. Agents for free agents could begin listening to offers from other teams Monday.

The 49ers signed defensive end Arik Armstead to a new deal Monday which might clear up some salary cap space. San Francisco entered the week with $13 million in cap space.

Ward is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career and is expected to receive a multi-year contract worth about seven million-dollars a year.

