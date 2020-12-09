Replica of Pinta ship docked at GulfQuest Museum this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Pinta is now docked at the Gulfquest Museum! The Pinta is a replica of one of the ships Christopher Columbus traveled along back in the late 1400s.

Eric Gissendanner is one of the workers on The Pinta where they live on the ship and travel around to different ports across the Nation.

“She was built about 16 years ago in Brazil all by hand using the same tools and methods that would’ve been available to create the original,” Eric explained.

The Pinta is 85 foot long, 24 feet wide and draws 6 foot and 6 inches of water. You are able to even steer the ship using what they call “The Tiller”, wheels to steer ships weren’t invented yet.

“He sailed from Spain and made his way over to the island of San Salvador in the Bahamas,” Eric explained.

Then Columbus discovered what some might say the ‘New World’. Morgan Saenger, the founder of the operation, was inspired by Columbus.

“He felt like it was the most important voyage that a vessel has ever taken,” Eric said.

The new world is considered The Americas such as North and South America. They have another ship called La Nina but that ship was damaged during Hurricane Sally.

They will be there until this Sunday until they voyage off to their next destination! Adults are $6.50 children are $5 and kids under 5 years old are free.

