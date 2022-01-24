Renters displaced by Irvington Apartment fire try to get back on their feet

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Renters displaced by a recent fire at an Irvington apartment building are still trying to get back on their feet. A fire damaged two units at a building on Highway 90 last Monday and also cut power to several others. David Stanek says he bought an old RV camper days after the fire. It’s not perfect but it’s better than his situation one week ago.

“Fire has a way of putting a different kind of fear in you,” said Stanek. That fear helped motivate him and he found space behind American Legion Post 250. He says he’s grateful for the help this community provides him as a disabled veteran himself.

“Places like this truly need the support of the public,” said Stanek. “They give us a sense of hope and it helps to know there are people out there who do care for us.” The RV’s not perfect and he still needs work.

“Now that I have a place to live I’m looking for work I’m a heavy equipment operator I may be 68 but I have a hell of a lot of good years ahead of me,” said Stanek. He can be reached at 912-503-5054.

Others displaced by the fire include George Harris. I called him Sunday. He said the power returned to the building days ago and he moved into another unit. Maggie Pugh lost everything. She said via text a day after the fire said she went to a nearby hotel and got help from the Red Cross.