Renovations underway for city of Mobile’s historic Spanish Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city officials met Monday to rededicate Spanish Plaza.

Renovations are in the works for the plaza, which was first built in the late 1960s. The plaza commemorates the Spanish colonial influences that helped shape Mobile at the time of its founding as well as the impact Spanish and Hispanic cultures have had on the city for more than 300 years.

“It was about time! You know, this plaza is a gem in this town really for visitors and everything. And hopefully, all the tiles are redone and bring the flavor of the plazas in Spain,” Leida Javier Ferrell said.

Stimpson said Spanish Plaza is a place that Mobilians can be proud of, and with these renovations, future generations of Mobilians can enjoy it.

The city hopes to have all of the park renovations finished in about a year.