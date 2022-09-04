MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A church dome hidden from view for 70 years is back in the limelight. Members of Government Street United Methodist Church are celebrating a major project to improve this historic building. The morning starts with some joyous music from Mobile’s Excelsior band, some dancing and a march inside.

Church members are celebrating their fellowship hall–above them is an ornate church dome. It’s something that was blocked from view for 70 years. In the 1950s, church leaders said they needed more space and opted to build a ceiling above the hall, but no one could see the dome.

“People never knew this jewel was here and as a church, we said it’s something we’ve wanted to do and the church has waited 70 years for it to happen,” said Pastor Bert Park.

Even 70 years ago a church journal described the changes as “a visual and acoustic nightmare.” Last year we showed you efforts to clean the unique façade of the church. Government street UMC was designed by Mobile Architect George Rogers who also designed other Mobile landmarks like the main library and Murphy High school.

“He fashioned this sort of Spanish Colonial façade and it’s a one of a kind, there’s no church like it in the United States,” said Park.

Over the past few months crews have been working to cut away the old ceiling to reveal the even older and special architecture above.