Renovations at Mobile County License Commission office in Eight Mile to begin Monday

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Monday, March 22, renovations will begin at the Mobile County License Commission office located at 4557 St. Stephens Road in Eight Mile. During the renovations, the office will be closed to the public and is scheduled to reopen in June 2021.

According to officials, the upgrades and improvements will enhance the efficiency for the public.

Those with previously scheduled appointments at the Eight Mile location are welcome to go to one of the other open locations. Residents are also encouraged to utilize online services to renew car tags and register new vehicles (purchased locally) at www.mobilecountylc.com.

Branches of the License Commission

Michael Square (Main Office)

(Corner of Azalea Road and Michael Blvd)

3925-F Michael Boulevard

Mobile, AL 36609

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

7:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Wednesday – Closed

Theodore

(Theodore Oaks Shopping Center)

5808 US Highway 90 West, Suite D

Theodore, AL 36582

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

7:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Wednesday – Closed

Citronelle

19135 South Main Street

Citronelle, AL 36522

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

7:00a.m. – 4:00p.m.

Wednesday – Closed

Courthouse Annex

151 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

7:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Wednesday – Closed