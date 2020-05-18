Renovation to begin at Barton Academy in June on innovative new school

Press release from the Barton Academy Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students will soon be learning and building memories again at long-vacant Barton Academy, one of Mobile’s most iconic buildings and Alabama’s first public school. The Barton Academy Foundation (BAF), a non-profit organization working with Mobile County Public Schools (MCPSS) to raise money to renovate the building’s interior as a state-of-the-art middle school, has reached its $14 million goal. Construction starts in June.

When Barton was built in 1836, public education itself was an innovative concept. When school starts in 2021, Barton Academy for Advance World Studies will use technology and innovation to challenge students to think beyond our city and state and learn on a global level.

“This has been a long road, and we couldn’t be happier to reach this milestone,” Elizabeth Stevens, BAF president, said. “For 10 years, the BAF board, our donors and Mobile County Public Schools focused on the end goal of returning students in Barton Academy for the first time in more than 50 years. That will soon be a reality.”

“We are pleased with the work that the Barton Foundation has been able to do to raise funds to establish the Barton Academy of Advanced World Studies. This truly has been a unique effort and a great example of public-private partnership that will truly benefit our students,” said Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill. “We are looking forward to returning Barton Academy to its original purpose as a school. We know it will be a world-class school that will make the entire Mobile region proud.”

The Board of School Commissioners for Mobile County Public Schools completed an extensive $4.2 million renovation of the exterior of the Barton Academy and Yerby buildings in 2015. Since 2012, BAF has worked to secure the remaining $14 million needed to transform Barton’s interior – most recently used as administrative office space – into a technologically advanced, 21st-century academic institution.

BAF raised $5.2 million in cash and pledges. The campaign’s top donor, the Ben May Charitable Trust, accelerated the effort with a $1.27 million challenge grant. The J.L. Bedsole Foundation and the Hearin-Chandler Foundation each gave $500,000. Other gifts of $200,000 or more were from Crampton Trust, Daniel Foundation of Alabama, Mobile City Council, Mobile County Commission, Dr. Monte L. Moorer Foundation and the Wayne D. McRae Fund of the Community Foundation of South Alabama. Almost 450 other foundations, businesses and individuals contributed.

With the help of AMCREF Community Capital as its tax credit advisor, $8 million of tax credit equity from New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC), Federal Historic Tax Credits and State Historic Tax Credits helped the foundation reach its $14 million goal. AMCREF brought in as partners United Bank, USBank and Brownfield Revitalization as tax-credit funders.

United Bank provided the bridge funding allowing the foundation to leverage the historic tax credit equity and multi-year pledges to close funding and begin construction.

The AlabamaSAVES Program, sponsored by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Energy Division, provided $2 million in financing for energy conservation measures including LED lighting, energy efficient HVAC systems and energy efficient water heaters for the cafeteria.

“Financing this historic effort was clearly one of Mobile’s most complicated preservation and education projects ever. As with some other important development projects boosting downtown’s economy, we turned to state and federal tax credits to make Barton’s comeback possible,” Stevens explained. “Mobile County Public Schools cannot receive tax credits because the system doesn’t pay taxes. However, the Barton Foundation can accept and then sell or transfer tax credits and use those funds to renovate the school.”

The school commissioners recently approved a bid on the interior work with Ben M. Radcliff Contractor, Inc., and construction should begin in June. Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies will open in August 2021.

This first-of-its-kind school will enroll about 300 students in grades six through nine. Barton will provide authentic learning experiences integrating various subjects and challenging students to solve real-world problems rather than learning solely through textbooks. Barton Academy will offer multiple foreign languages, advanced fine arts and entrepreneurial learning with a strong global emphasis.

While Barton is an amazingly restored 1830s landmark on the outside, the interior will be a state-of-the-art learning environment rich in technology and innovations. Collaboration labs and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) labs will focus on activities relating to students’ real lives and future careers.

Students must apply for the school – similar to application for a magnet school – and will need to meet certain academic criteria. Application details will be announced in fall 2020 or winter 2021.

Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies will be a valuable recruiting tool for the city of Mobile and Mobile County as officials look to attract new business and industry. A new school at Barton also will spark redevelopment in the area immediately surrounding it – an area largely bypassed by the revitalization transforming other downtown areas. Vacant since MCPSS moved its offices to west Mobile in 2007, Barton twice landed on Alabama’s most endangered properties list. Now this 184-year-old treasured space returns to life as an inspiration for growth and change in Mobile.

More information about Barton Academy and the Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies can be found at www.bartonacademy.org. For information on the application process, contact Mobile County Public Schools at www.mcpss.com.

