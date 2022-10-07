MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Renderings submitted to the Mobile Planning Commission show a vision of what could soon be at the corner of Dauphin and Sage in Midtown.

The Mobile Planning Commission approved the residential project in a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, October 6. Now the developer is giving WKRG News 5 a look at how the layout of the multifamily development could look.

The project is a joint venture between SRV Housing Partners and KORE Company. Both of the companies are based in Birmingham.

Thornton Ratliff with SRV Housing Partners told WKRG News 5, the development will be a Class A Multifamily development. He said they requested 358 units in their planned unit development which was approved by the Mobile Planning Commission.

Rendering included in PUD submission to City for the project at Dauphin and Sage

In an email, Ratcliff told WKRG News 5, some of the interior features for these units include granite or quartz countertops, 42-inch cabinets, a walk-in closet in every unit, a washer and dryer, and a designer lighting package.

He said the community amenities include a saltwater pool, a fitness and yoga studio, multiple grilling locations, a dog park, electric vehicle chargers, fire pits and car care center.

Ratcliff sent this statement about the development to WKRG News 5:

“Our team is excited about the prospect of delivering a best-in-class community in a thriving mid-town. This site is ideally located near major employers, retail and numerous dining and entertainment options.” Thornton Ratliff with SRV Housing Partners

The matter of rezoning the property was approved by the Mobile Planning Commission, but it still needs to go before the Mobile City Council for final approval. At this time, the developer has not said when they plan to break ground on the project.