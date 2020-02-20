Remembering fallen Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday marks two years since Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa was killed in the line of duty. On February 20, 2018 Billa was shot as police were tracking down a domestic violence murder suspect.

Two years later, his loss still weighs heavily on the Mobile Police Department. “I don’t know that we call them anniversaries as much as we call them an opportunity to get together in fellowship and remember the loss of someone who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

As his fellow officers remember his sacrifice, so does the community. All day Thursday Yellowhammer Coffee is offering free drinks to law enforcement and other first responders in uniform as a way to let them know know their commitment and sacrifice to this community is appreciated.

“There’s so much going on that we don’t realize and so many things that they have to deal with that just keep us safe,” said Yellowhammer employee Daniel Jarvis.

Yellowhammer says if people want to get involved just let the cashier know. You can contribute to a gift card that will be used to buy drinks for officers throughout the day.

The Yellowhammer Coffee store on Dauphin Street is open until 6:00 p.m. Their truck will be at JE Turner’s STEM Night in Wilmer from 4:30 – 6:30.

