Remember the true meaning of Memorial day weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is sure to be a different kind of Memorial Day on Monday in these times as we honor those men and women who died defending our nation, but this was truly not forgotten over the weekend.

We spoke with people taking the holiday weekend to spend time with their families, but to also remember why we celebrate Memorial Day and remember the fallen. Some visitors from Louisiana were taking Sunday to spend time at Battleship Park. Two brothers said this when asked why Memorial Day is important. Raj Abas said, “It takes a lot to be a strong person like that who can accept the loss of a loved one.” His brother Mohammed Abas said, “I am extremely grateful for their service and thank them for that and our country is very proud of them.”

For those who haven’t lost someone on the front lines, like Rachel Thomas, a military wife, and mother the respect still runs true and goes past the fallen. Thomas said “I give my utmost respect to them it is a huge loss, a great loss. It takes a lot of courage and strength and not just for them to do what they have done, but also for the families.”

