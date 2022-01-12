Remains of burn victim found near highway 45 in Citronelle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies were called to a house off of highway 45 in Citronelle after the remains of a burned body were found in the backyard.

Clark Thomas, 65, was found dead in a backyard next to a fire pit. Thomas had significant burns to his body and was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe that the death was accidental and possibly happened while Thomas burned trash in the pit.

Thomas was found by a family member who said that Clark was known to burn garbage and trash in the backyard using gasoline and other “flammable” liquids, according to the release.

