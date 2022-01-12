Remains of burn victim found near highway 45 in Citronelle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies were called to a house off of highway 45 in Citronelle after the remains of a burned body were found in the backyard. 

Clark Thomas, 65, was found dead in a backyard next to a fire pit. Thomas had significant burns to his body and was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators believe that the death was accidental and possibly happened while Thomas burned trash in the pit. 

Thomas was found by a family member who said that Clark was known to burn garbage and trash in the backyard using gasoline and other “flammable” liquids, according to the release.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has provided some tips on how to burn objects safely. To view their tips, click here

