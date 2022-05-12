MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department announced that starting on Monday, May 16 Religious Exemptions will be offered by the MCHD at the Festival Centre.

MCHD said a Certificate of Religious Exemption can only be issued by a county health department. The parent or legal guardian of a child must submit a written objection and receive education on the consequences of not immunizing their child. Parents and guardians interested in requesting a Religious Exemption for their school-age child must do it in person.

The Religious Exemptions will be offered at Festival Centre Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The complex is located at the intersection of Airport Blvd and Montlimar Ave in West Mobile.

By State School Immunization Law, a Religious Exemption can only be issued from Kindergarten through 12th grade and not to institutions of higher learning or adults.