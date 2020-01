MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a good day for a walk or a run today. Dozens will be doing it for a good cause Saturday morning. Relay for Life Mobile County is holding its Relay for Life First Lap 2020 this morning. It starts at 9 at Mardi Gras Park in Mobile.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society. ACS raises money for cancer research and support services for cancer patients and their families.