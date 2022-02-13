MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department recorded relatively modest numbers for the first weekend parades of the 2022 Mardi Gras season.

According to a news release, 9,500 people were estimated to have attended the Bayport Parading Society parade and 38,000 were estimated to have attended the Pharoah’s and Conde Explorers parade.

The Mobile Mask said these numbers are low compared to the 2020 Mardi Gras season where the Bayport parading society had 17,000 attendants and the Pharoah’s and Conde Explorers had 76,000 attendants.

At the first Mardi Gras parade of the season, the Conde Cavaliers, MPD recorded reported 157,000 people but later changed the number to more than 92,000. The Mobile Mask said, because the numbers for Saturday’s parades seemed so low, he thinks MPD will revise these numbers as well.

MPD responded to 33 complaints in total Saturday, which led to two adults being arrested on misdemeanor charges. 136 parking citations were written and 36 vehicles were towed.

At the Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders parade, there was one child who was reported lost.