Registration open for MPD Junior Police Academy

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Registration for the Junior Police Academy is now open. Kids ages 9 to 12 can step into the role of a Mobile police officer to learn how crimes are solved. They’ll explore specialized police units and take an adventure into the criminal justice system. 

Junior Police Academy is July 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

The application deadline is June 30, 2021. The cost to participate in the week-long program is $85 per person. Based on application and essay, only up to 20 kids will be selected. 

Click here to learn more and apply.

