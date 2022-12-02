MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A registered sex offender was arrested early Friday morning after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a sexual assault, according to a release from the MPD.
Eddie Johnson, 59, was arrested, booked into Metro Jail at around 2:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with the following:
- third degree assault
- first degree sexual abuse
- violation of the sex offender registration notification act (SORNA)
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Kellog Street at around 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in reference to a “sexual assault complaint.”
Police said Johnson sexually assaulted a woman he knew. Police said Johnson is a “known sex offender” and was arrested.
