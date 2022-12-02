MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A registered sex offender was arrested early Friday morning after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a sexual assault, according to a release from the MPD.

Eddie Johnson, 59, was arrested, booked into Metro Jail at around 2:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with the following:

third degree assault

first degree sexual abuse

violation of the sex offender registration notification act (SORNA)

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Kellog Street at around 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in reference to a “sexual assault complaint.”

Police said Johnson sexually assaulted a woman he knew. Police said Johnson is a “known sex offender” and was arrested.