Register for Mardi Gras Pet Parade

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Register now to be part of the Animal Rescue Foundation’s ‘Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws Pet Parade’ on February 8, 2020! It’s the krewe’s 2nd Annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade presented by the Dauphin Island Chamber of Commerce, benefitting ARF!



The parade will start at the Dauphin Island water tower at 10:00 a.m. The parade will start in front of the water tower and head north on LeMoyne, right on Chaumont, right on Key, right on Bienville and end back at the water tower. The distance is 6/10th of a mile.



The first 200 people to register online to be in the parade will get a Salty Paws Mardi Gras cup. The fee is $10.00 for one person and pet. Any additional pets or people will be $5.00 each. You can also register in on site at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

This year’s theme is “Life’s a Beach,” and there are prizes for the best costumes. No bicycles are allowed but strollers and wagons are permitted. Golf carts are allowed, but will be placed in groups at the front and end of the parade by the organizers. You will be allowed to throw beads, pet toys and pet treats, but no candy!

So get creative, and dress up yourself, your pets and wagons and support the Animal Rescue Foundation!

Even if you aren’t in the parade, you’re invited to head to the island and see all the dogs in their cute Mardi Gras outfits! You’ll also be able to adopt your next furry family member from ARF.



You can register to be in the parade here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystic-krewe-of-salty-paws-pet-parade-tickets-87917703217?fbclid=IwAR27CV7RkJMDWi-dr_T36xRPdWTi43qMEYabuAxnXW55opU01KqJm4X4d1Q



Salty Paws Pet Parade Rules and Waiver:

All animal owners must follow all posted parade rules. Please remember all pets must meet all guidelines and maintain current vaccinations (Rabies with tag number, DHLPP and Bordetella).

Pet Rules:

1. All animal parade walkers must be pre-registered on the Eventbrite page or registered day of event on site. Each person in the parade must have an armband to participate.

2. Children accompanying pet owners must be supervised.

3. All pets must remain on a leash at all times and owner must remain with pet.

4. Aggressive dogs and female dogs in heat are not allowed. Owners must remove dogs from the event at the first sign of aggressive behavior.

5. Owners must dispose of waste properly in the designated on-site containers.

6. Only beads, animal toys and animal treats may be thrown during the parade. No candy!

7. Owners are liable for any injury or damage caused by their pet and are fully responsible for their pet’s actions.

8. We want this to be a fun event with many more to follow and we look forward to meeting your beloved pets!

By entering this event, you are indicating that you have read and understand the rules of this pet parade/event. You will not hold any person or organization responsible for the actions of your pet. You are liable for all damage and/or injury caused by your animal.

There is no rain date for this event. Your registration fee is considered a donation to the Animal Rescue Foundation.

Learn more about the Animal Rescue Foundation: http://www.animalrescuemobile.org/?fbclid=IwAR3qjM83_85jmO_So01wHgPs2r5xHfa-sbk2dG6FBDxEzccnDwM8nN7BL-o

