MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids will be involved in pre-game festivities.
For decades the Azalea Trail Maids have been a visible part of on field pre-game festivities. Their appearance on gameday and pre-game events have been up in the air in recent weeks, noting their antebellum dresses as being potentially problematic. You may remember, the Senior Bowl made another change last year, getting rid of the North/South team names to get away from Civil War imagery.
Tuesday, the Senior Bowl responded sending a quote to WKRG News 5 saying the maids will be invited for pre-game festivities, but did not note any on-field appearances.
“For decades, Azalea Trail Maids, the official ambassadors of Mobile since 1929, have welcomed fans to the Senior Bowl. As an important part of our Senior Bowl traditions, we have happily extended the invitation to the Trail Maids to march in the annual parade, join us for the welcome event, and greet our fans as they come into the stadium on game day. The Trail Maids have graciously accepted our invitation to join us at the welcome reception and we hope they will be able to join us for the parade and the game.”Senior Bowl Leadership