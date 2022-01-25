MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids will be involved in pre-game festivities.

For decades the Azalea Trail Maids have been a visible part of on field pre-game festivities. Their appearance on gameday and pre-game events have been up in the air in recent weeks, noting their antebellum dresses as being potentially problematic. You may remember, the Senior Bowl made another change last year, getting rid of the North/South team names to get away from Civil War imagery.

Tuesday, the Senior Bowl responded sending a quote to WKRG News 5 saying the maids will be invited for pre-game festivities, but did not note any on-field appearances.