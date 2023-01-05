MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced the free Nelly concert has been moved to Mardi Gras Park, according to a release from the Bowl Game. The concert is set for Friday, Feb. 3, “after the conclusion of the Conde Cavaliers parade at approximately 8:00 p.m.”

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said “social media traction and word-of-mouth excitement” as factors in the decision to move the concert to the larger Mardi Gras Park.

“The immediate buzz generated by the original Nelly announcement in early December made this move from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park an easy decision,” said Nagy in a release. “Nelly has mass appeal across all demographics, so we anticipate a much larger crowd than Cathedral Square could reasonably hold.”

News 5 spoke with Nagy following the decision Thursday who added he “loves the visuals coming out of it [the concert] with the backdrop of the city skyline.”

WKRG News 5 broke down the week long festivities leading up the Senior Bowl game, which opens with practices open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The game is set for Saturday, Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

“The goal of adding the player’s Mardi Gras parade and concert four years ago was to show appreciation for the City of Mobile, our local downtown businesses, and all our loyal game supporters along the Gulf Coast,” adds Nagy. “We feel like Nelly’s performance at a cool venue like Mardi Gras Park with our downtown skyline as the backdrop will create great memories for everyone who attends. We’d like to thank Mayor Stimpson and the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department for their cooperation with this move”. Senior Bowl Executive Director, Jim Nagy

Over 130 players have accepted their invite to participate in the Senior Bowl, including eight University of Alabama players, three from Auburn University and two from the University of South Alabama.

UA

Byron Young (DL)

DJ Dale (DL)

Cameron Latu (TE)

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL)

Demarcco Hellams (DB)

Tyler Steen (OL)

Jordan Battle (DB)

Henry To’oTo’o (LB)

Auburn

Derick Hall (DL)

Eku Leota (LB)

Owen Pappoe (LB)

South Alabama