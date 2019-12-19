Reese’s Senior Bowl announces The Revivalists as headline performers for free concert at Cathedral Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Starting their “Into the Stars” Tour in just a bit, The Revivalists will perform at Cathedral Square on January 24 for the Reeses’ Senior Bowl.
The concert is completely free to the public.
Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, says the concert will have autographed footballs, cheerleaders from the participating teams, mascots from all over the world, and hopefully the return of some former football players.
More information on the Reese’s Senior Bowl is below:
THE REESE’S SENIOR BOWL
DATE: Saturday, January 25, 2020
TIME: 1:30pm CT
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: Ladd-Peebles Stadium (38,888)
TELEVISION: NFL Network
TICKETS: $30, $20, $10
