MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have been working to reduce youth violence in the city. They’ve teamed up with city leaders to host several events aimed at getting young people to settle their conflicts without resorting to violence.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine is optimistic about the crime in the city, and that violent crime is trending down.

“We’ll have spikes from time to time, but as we move forward, we’re consistently strategizing what our efforts are and those things that don’t work we discard them, and those things that do work, we build upon them,” said Prine.

This summer, Mobile Police and the City of Mobile have been implementing more programs to combat youth violence and violence in the city. They’ve held community days and a youth violence prevention week aimed at reducing crime.

“What we’re doing does work, it is working. As I stated at the beginning of my tenure, that decrease will be incremental as it goes down and we really won’t see the full effect until the end of the year,” said Prine.

But not everyone agrees with Prince’s assessment.

“I don’t see much working, much working at all. But I do have hope for plans of the future it being more successful,” said Nija Hill, whose son was killed due to gun violence.

It’s been a year since Nija Hill’s son was killed. Her son, 16-year-old Chavan Scruggs was shot and killed on Allison Street last September. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and robbery.

Since her son’s death, Hill has been a voice in the community speaking against gun violence.

“One shot, one gun could change your life forever and another person’s family and their life forever. You can’t take back what comes out of that gun,” said Hill.

She says she does have hope things will change and says she believes in the city’s new youth violence prevention coordinator Joshua Jones. But she ultimately says it takes more than the police and city, saying, “it takes us all.”