Red Snapper season for private anglers to end July 3

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) says Red Snapper season for private anglers will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020.

ADCNR says 842,000 pounds of the 1.1 million-pound Alabama red snapper quota has already been met. They anticipate the quota will be filled Friday, July 3, 2020.

“Other than the weekend of Tropical Storm Cristobal, we have had great weather in coastal Alabama which provided almost ideal fishing conditions. The number of vessel trips during the past two seasons averaged 527 trips per day. So far during the 2020 season, the average has been 822 vessel trips per day. When there are more people fishing we reach the quota sooner.” Scott Bannon, Director of ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division

Anglers are reminded that the federal charter season for red snapper is open seven days a week until 12:01 a.m. on August 2, 2020 and supervised by the National Marine Fisheries Service.

The federal waters are 9 miles outside Alabama and the possession of red snapper, in Alabama waters, is prohibited during the closed recreational season.

“I have fished most weekends of the season and it has been good to see so many people out enjoying this fishery. I am disappointed that we will not be able to harvest red snapper during the full Fourth of July weekend or during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner

Detailed red snapper landing information from the 2018 – 2020 seasons is available at https://www.outdooralabama.com/2020-red-snapper-landings-summary.

