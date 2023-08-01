MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding Deontey Sewell, 19. Police suspect that Sewell is connected to the July 27 shooting at the Red Roof Inn on East I-65 Service Road.

Police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Thursday afternoon. There they found a woman in one of the rooms who had been shot in the head. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is still being treated, according to police.

Police said Sewell frequents the Prichard and Orange Grove areas. Sewell is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 213 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Sewell “is considered armed and dangerous.”

Police warn against approach Sewell. Instead, they ask you to contact Mobile Police at (251) 208-7211.