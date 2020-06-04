Red Light Running Deaths Hit 10 Year High

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Red-light running deaths are on the rise, and now traffic safety experts are calling for action.

AAA Alabama said the number of people killed in red-light crashes is at a ten year high, and up 28 percent since 2012.

Nearly half of those killed were passengers or people on the receiving end of the crash.

AAA said the reason is in part to people not packing their patience.

“85 percent of the people we surveyed, said running red lights is an extremely dangerous behavior, yet a third of those people admitted to doing that in the last 30 days,” said AAA Alabama spokesperson Clay Ingram. “They feel like they don’t have to play by the rules. and if they can get away with it and not get pulled over for it, then why have to wait for that red light and not have to sit there. That’s not a good attitude to have.”

While you may not have control over what other drivers may do, AAA said the best advice is to drive defensively and know the risk is out there.

