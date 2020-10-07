Red flags are flying, storm surge watch in effect for coastal Mobile and Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Red flags are flying along the coast out ahead of Hurricane Delta. Meteorologist Colleen Peterson spent the day at Gulf Shores with Melvin Shepard, Beach Safety Director, to discuss the possible impacts our coast could see from Hurricane Delta.

It was a beautiful day with sunny clear skies but believe it or not our surf is already feeling the impacts from Hurricane Delta even though the storm is still a few hundred miles away from the gulf coast

“The National Weather Service did issue a high risk for rip current so we will leave our red flags up,” Melvin explained.

The surf is around 2-3′ today and tomorrow. The forecast is up to 8-11′ at Gulf Shores on Friday and Saturday.

“Once we feel like its endangering life we will go ahead and close it to the public,” Melvin said.

Coastal Mobile and Baldwin County is currently under a storm surge watch. Surge values around 2-4’ on the east side of the storm could occur.

We are currently under a state of emergency under Govonor Ivey with the concern of the storm getting too close for comfort.

“The mandate of all visitors and non residents to evacuate has been put in place so as the storm comes close lifeguards are encouraging people who are just staying here to just go ahead and evacuate,” Melvin said.

Gulf Shores is vulnerable from Hurricane Sally as the sand dunes have been depleted.

“A lot of those dunes were taken out during Hurricane Sally so with that if we have substantial storm surge then it could wash over those areas and into under homes and increase flooding along those areas,” Melvin said.

LATEST STORIES: