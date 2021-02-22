Red Cross calling for blood donors after extreme Alabama cold affects supply

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the southeast coming out of a major freeze this week, the American Red Cross is looking to bounce back. They say the cold temps slowed down regular blood donations.

Last week we saw snow as far north as Clarke County. Elsewhere in Alabama, it was far worse. The red cross said the winter weather canceled nearly a dozen blood drives in Alabama, meaning more than 200 units were not connected.

“We don’t know when emergencies are going to happen you don’t know when car wrecks are going to happen, there are kids with sickle cell, for example, they need transfusions constantly,” said American Red Cross Communications Director for the Alabama and Mississippi Region Annette Rowland. Because of the interconnectedness of the blood supply chain cold in one part of the region can impact the gulf coast or areas not as hard hit by winter weather.

“We may not be directly affected but our ability to get the blood to hospitals that need it maybe, we service 80 hospitals within the state of Alabama,” said Rowland. Several donation sites are set up across Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida for the next three weeks. They’re asking all healthy donors to come forward. A list of upcoming donation dates, places, and times from the Red Cross is below:

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15

AL

Baldwin

Daphne

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 27520 Highway 98

Foley

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Foley Community, 2601 South McKenzie Street

3/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Foley Civic Center, 407 East Laurel Avenue

3/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, 1613 North McKenzie Street

Gulf Shores

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church, 309 E 21st Avenue

3/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cobb Theater, 3780 Gulf Shores Parkway

Orange Beach

3/11/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., Orange Beach United Methodist Church, 28571 Canal Rd

_______________

Escambia

Atmore

3/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union, 201 S. Main Street

3/16/2021: Noon – 4 p.m., Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union, 201 S. Main Street

_______________

Mobile

Mobile

2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

2/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

2/24/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

2/25/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

2/26/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

2/27/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

2/28/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/2/2021: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Creekwood Church of Christ, 1901 Schillinger Rd

3/4/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Providence Hospital, 6801 Airport Blvd.

3/5/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/10/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Government Street Christian School, 3401 Government Blvd

3/11/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/12/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

3/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

FL

Okaloosa

Mary Esther

2/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Boulevard

MS

George

Lucedale

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., George County High School, 18124 Highway 26 West

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church-Christian Life Center, 5101 Main St

_______________

Hancock

Diamondhead

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Diamondhead Community Center, Diamondhead Community Center, Diamondhead Circle

_______________

Harrison

Biloxi

2/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Merit Health, 150 Reynoir Street

2/27/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., Edgewater Mall, Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd.

3/9/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima, 2090 Pass Road

3/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Exit Prestige Luxury Realty, 2598 Pass Rd, Suite B

3/12/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., Murphy Chiropractic, 1990 Popps Ferry Road

3/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church-, 8343 Woolmarket Road

D’Iberville

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alan Belcher MMA Club, 10598 D’Iberville Blvd, Suite K

Gulfport

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gulfport Chapter Office – Edgewater RSMO, 612 E. Pass Road

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gulf Coast Event Center, 9475 US 49

2/24/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building, 4500 13th Street

2/24/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building, 4500 13th Street

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross – South Mississippi Chapter- Gulfport Office, 612 E. Pass Road

3/4/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., Gateway United Methodist Church, 16020 South Swan Rd

3/8/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Gulf Coast Event Center, 9475 US 49

3/11/2021: Noon – 5 p.m., American Red Cross – South Mississippi Chapter- Gulfport Office, 612 E. Pass Road

3/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., West Harrison High School, 10399 County Farm Road

Pass Christian

2/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walmart, Hwy 90

2/25/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 22342 Evangeline Road

3/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Road

3/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Mi, 216 Saucier Street

_______________

Jackson

Ocean Springs

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Cypress Taphouse, 6616 Rose Farm Road

Pascagoula

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mississippi Maritime Museum and Activity Center, 609 Dupont St.