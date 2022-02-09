MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has released the results of a survey taken on recycling in the city last fall by the University of South Alabama.

In a press release, the city said in order to make sure its recycling service is adequate and uninterrupted, Mobile is seeking grant funding to explore additional resources and provide greater public outreach on data collected from the citizens.

The city also said last year’s survey was to gauge residents’ knowledge, usage, and expectations regarding recycling options and services in Mobile. The survey discovered that 70% of citizens find recycling important. The survey also showed results that more than half of those are already recycling common household products.

The city said many who took the survey are interested in additional options for recycling. The survey also revealed why citizens don’t recycle, the two biggest reasons being the lack of convenient drop-off locations and lack of information about how and where recycled material can be brought.

The city says to address these issues Mobile is seeking grant funding from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to explore the viability of adding a third recycling drop-off location within the city limits, expand outreach about existing recycling options in Mobile, and determine what more can be done across the County of Mobile.

