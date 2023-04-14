MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Friday, recycling centers in Mobile will “temporarily” not be accepting glass products, according to a Facebook post the City of Mobile.

For a full list of recycling centers in Mobile and what items are/not accepted, click here.

“Our regular recyclable materials processor, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, informed us this morning that their facility in Pensacola would be closing for at least a month,” reads the post. “We are still waiting on more information from their team, but in the meantime, we will engage our backup contract with a processing facility in Baton Rouge.”

Recycling centers are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Other items not accepted (regularly):