Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is providing an opportunity for people to safely recycle their Christmas trees after Dec. 25. Starting Monday, Dec. 26, you can recycle your tree free of charge at James Seals Park 540 Texas Street and Langan Municipal Park 4901 Zeigler Boulevard.

From the 26th until Jan. 15, you can drop off your tree from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the above locations. Trees must not have lights or stands in order for them to be recycled. Trees will not be accepted unless there are no decorations.

“This is an easy and FREE way to make sure your tree is properly disposed of once your family’s holiday festivities have concluded,” reads the release.

The recycled trees will be turned into mulch for the City of Mobile. You can pick up free mulch at Langan Municipal Park from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2023.

If you have any questions, you can visit cityofmobile.org.