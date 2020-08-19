Recovered COVID-19 patients explain how important it is to donate convalescent plasma to LifeSouth

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Since the month of April, there has been a 500% increase in demand for convalescent plasma. LifeSouth is urging anyone who tests positive for the antibodies to donate.

Todd and Lee Martin are siblings who both had COVID-19 back in March. They explained how important it is to donate.

“When I tested positive for the antibodies I got to give plasma and I’ve done that three times now,” Lee said. “They have had great success of giving the plasma and helping the patients that have gotten severe with the symptoms.”

They said their symptoms were mild and began with a headache and then a cough along with congestion. They said it is important to help the cause and give back to the community.

“It’s very safe. LifeSouth is a wonderful, clean, and very comfortable place,” Todd explained.

All you have to do is go into Lifesouth to get the antibodies test and if you test positive you’re able to donate.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News