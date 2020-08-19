Recovered COVID-19 patients explain how important it is to donate convalescent plasma to LifeSouth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Since the month of April, there has been a 500% increase in demand for convalescent plasma. LifeSouth is urging anyone who tests positive for the antibodies to donate.

Todd and Lee Martin are siblings who both had COVID-19 back in March. They explained how important it is to donate.

“When I tested positive for the antibodies I got to give plasma and I’ve done that three times now,” Lee said. “They have had great success of giving the plasma and helping the patients that have gotten severe with the symptoms.”

They said their symptoms were mild and began with a headache and then a cough along with congestion. They said it is important to help the cause and give back to the community.

“It’s very safe. LifeSouth is a wonderful, clean, and very comfortable place,” Todd explained.

All you have to do is go into Lifesouth to get the antibodies test and if you test positive you’re able to donate.

