MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a record year for the Port of Mobile for the number of container units handled in 2022, according to the Mobile Port Authority. The Port of Mobile handled 563,191 twenty-foot containers in the 2022 calendar year.

The port recorded its “busiest month ever” in July 2022, according to a previous release. The port also announced its plan to “deepen and widen” in 2025.

“Time and again, we are showing that shipping through Mobile is an efficient and cost-effective way for businesses to get their goods into or out of the United States,” said Port Authority Director and CEO John C. Driscoll. “These numbers reflect shippers’ confidence in Alabama’s Port, and Mobile has consistently offered supply chain stability.”

This reflected the ninth straight year the Port of Mobile posted double-digit growth since 2009, according to the release. There was a 11 percent increase over 2021 or 75 vessels more. Intermodal rail volumes continued a “31-month record of triple-digit growth, ending the year at 142 percent over 2021.”

The expansion in 2025 will provide access to five Class 1 and four short-line railroads. According to the release, containers will be able to reach Chicago in three days.

“With proven fluidity, the Port of Mobile continues to attract new routes, creating more direct services from the Far East to Mobile and enhancing our gateway’s connection to growing global markets,” said Chief Commercial Officer Beth Branch.

Other improvement and expansion projects include the construction of a fly-over bridge to “create on-dock rail access at the container terminal, modernizing general cargo piers, and developing an inland intermodal facility in North Alabama,” according to the release.

According to a recent economic impact report, the Port of Mobile is responsible for $85 billion in annual economic impact and generates 312,896 jobs across the state of Alabama.

The Alabama Port Authority serves all 67 counties in the state. The Port has “immediate access” to nearly 15,000 miles of inland waterways.

“Once the channel deepening and widening project is completed, the Port of Mobile will be the deepest container terminal in the Gulf of Mexico,” according to the release.